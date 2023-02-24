ESA permits four-armed robots to start clearing space debris in 2026

Clearing debris from space

Ever since the ESA commissioned ClearSpace's first project, ClearSpace-1 in 2019, the company has been on a mission to clear space junk.

The mission consists of a giant four-armed robotic spacecraft that can grab space debris. Once the debris is captured, the spacecraft will send it down toward Earth, where it is expected to burn up in the atmosphere.

While the initial plan was to launch ClearSpace-1 in 2025, the tentative year of launch has been moved to 2026, following the recent review. The mission's primary target will be the upper stage of the VEga Secondary Payload Adapter (VESPA) which was launched by the ESA rocket in 2013.

Beyond the VESPA clearance, ClearSpace is also looking to develop the technology to tend to space debris autonomously. According to its website, future ClearSpace missions will be able to decide whether the space junk needs to be deorbited or refueled to extend its life.

The company currently has a team of 90 people who are working to solve the problem and carried out a proof-of-concept testing in October last year. Following the recent approval, the team will now work to finalize ClearSpace-1's designs, secure equipment, and build the full-scale mission to be launched in 2026.