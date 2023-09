The long-delayed debut launch of Ariane 6 may be just a few months away.

The European Space Agency aims to set a launch period for the Ariane 6 in October, with a view to seeing the rocket's debut flight take place "not too late" into 2024, a report from SpaceNews reveals.

At a press briefing, ESA officials and partners said the rough launch dates are likely to be announced after a pair of static fire engine tests on the Ariane 6 rocket's core stage on the launch pad in Kourou, French Guiana.

Arianespace's road to "flight-ready" qualification

The first of the static fire tests is scheduled for today, September 5, and it will last about four seconds. The second test will take place on October 3 and it will last 470 seconds.