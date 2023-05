A tiny space instrument could reveal the aftermath of the world’s first planetary defense test - the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). In this dramatic impact test, a high-speed spacecraft rammed into asteroid Dimorphos to change its motion.

The European Space Agency(ESA) was tasked to closely assess the damage done by this massive collision. ESA's Juventas CubeSat will soon carry a tiny instrument called GRAvimeter for Small Solar System Bodies (GRASS) to study the asteroid’s gravity. The CubeSat’s launch comes under the ESA’s Hera mission slated for October 2024, a press release stated.

“ESA’s Hera mission is Europe’s contribution to an international experiment in planetary defense,” Hera system engineer Hannah Goldberg said in a statement. “Hera will gather close-up data on the Dimorphos asteroid to turn this kinetic impact experiment into a well-understood and in principle repeatable method of planetary defense,” Goldberg added.