A speck of light in the dark sky is the first glimpse of a spacecraft returning from a distant asteroid. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which has been exploring the near-Earth asteroid Bennu for the past three years, is on its way to deliver a sample of the ancient space rock to Earth.

The image was captured by ESA’s Optical Ground Station (OGS) telescope in Tenerife on September 16, when OSIRIS-REx was about 2.9 million miles (4.66 million km) away from Earth. The image is a composite of 90 individual frames, each with a 36-second exposure. The frames were aligned and stacked to show the motion of the spacecraft, which appears as a straight line against the curved background stars.