One of the most difficult challenges of lunar settlement is keeping the spacesuits clean for extended periods of time, especially the interiors, which are more prone to microbial growth.

Given the dearth of flowing water on the Moon, washing them regularly would be impractical to maintain the suit's inner linings free of bacteria.

Furthermore, these spacesuits will almost certainly be shared among other astronauts as needed.

“Think about keeping your underwear clean; it’s an easy enough job on a daily basis, thanks to detergent, washing machines, and dryers. But in habitats on the Moon or beyond, washing spacesuit interiors on a consistent basis may well not be practical,” said Malgorzata Holynska, European Space Agency’s materials and processes engineer, in an official release.