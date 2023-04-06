ESA will soon launch first-ever probe to orbit another planet's moon

A long journey awaits ESA's JUICE probe

Once it reaches its destination, ESA's JUICE mission will insert itself into Jupiter's orbit to explore the gas giant and its icy moons Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede.

Firstly, it will have to travel through deep space for seven years and perform gravity-assist maneuvers around Earth and Venus to help it on its way.

If all goes to plan, the 6.6-ton (6 metric tons) solar-powered JUICE probe will arrive at Jupiter in 2031. Once there, it will spend roughly four years studying the previously mentioned moons, which comprise three of Jupiter's four Galilean moons.

Today, Jupiter has 92 known moons, though the Galilean moons were the first four discovered by Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1610. Their discovery played a crucial role in our understanding of the universe. They led Galileo to realize that not every cosmic object revolves around Earth — meaning Earth isn't at the center of the universe.

In 2035, JUICE will alter its trajectory to enter into the orbit of Jupiter's largest moon, Ganymede. This will make it the first space mission to orbit a moon that is not the Earth's.

In a mission description, ESA officials wrote that the JUICE probe will "characterize these moons as both planetary objects and possible habitats, [as well as] explore Jupiter's complex environment in depth and study the wider Jupiter system as an archetype for gas giants across the universe."