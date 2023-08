The European Space Agency (ESA) has confirmed that the first launch of its new rocket, Ariane 6, will not take place this year, as reported earlier. The agency said the rocket's maiden flight had been postponed to 2024 after facing some technical issues in engine tests.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher announced the delay in a LinkedIn post on August 8. He said that the agency and its partners ArianeGroup, Arianespace, and CNES will conduct engine tests in the coming weeks before finalizing the launch date.

The Ariane 6 rocket has been under development for several years and was initially scheduled to fly in 2020. However, the project faced multiple delays due to technical challenges, budget constraints, and the COVID-19 pandemic.