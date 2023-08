Aiming to take the connectivity game forward, the European Space Agency (ESA) has finished the initial in-orbit testing of its next-generation beam-hopping satellite.

The broadband satellite, nicked JoeySat after a baby kangaroo, can offer next-generation 5G high-speed internet services. According to the agency, JoeySat, which features beam-hopping technology, is placed in low-earth orbit and can connect thousands of people traveling by air, sea, or land.

Beam-hopping satellites can link people who live or travel across large geographical regions because they can quickly alter their coverage. They may also adjust the strength of their signals, allowing them to adapt quickly to spikes in client demand, such as during natural catastrophes when emergency personnel must communicate with one another, thereby helping to service variable data demand in any given area.