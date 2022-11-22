The ESA aims to make 24/7 space-based solar energy harvesting a reality

So, if all goes to plan, the technology could one day harvest massive amounts of energy from space — enough to power millions of homes.

Space-based solar power could "solve a lot of problems"

The ESA's space-based solar power initiative is called Solaris, and it is one of several similar projects worldwide, including ongoing research by China's Xidian University, which has built a 75-meter-tall (246-feet-tall) steel tower to test the technology for a ground receiving station, and Caltech's Space Solar Power Project.

Research ministers at the ESA's triennial council are expected to meet today, Tuesday, November 22, to discuss the ESA'S idea. They will also consider several other proposals before deciding the budget for the next phase of the space agency's space technology development plans.

In an interview with the BBC, ESA director general Josef Aschbacher said, "we do need to convert into carbon neutral economies and therefore change the way we produce energy and especially reduce the fossil fuel part of our energy production. If you can do it from space, and I'm saying if we could, because we are not there yet, this would be absolutely fantastic because it would solve a lot of problems."

The ESA's Solaris proposal comes at a time when the world is increasingly turning to novel renewable energy technologies, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepens the energy crisis in many parts of the world.