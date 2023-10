A tiny satellite made by Estonian students will soon be launched into space with a big mission: to test a novel technology that could help clean up the space junk orbiting our planet.

Plasma brake concept and E-sail

The satellite, called ESTCube-2, is the size of a shoebox and weighs only 4 kg. It will hitch a ride on Europe’s Vega VV23 rocket, scheduled to lift off later this week from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

The main goal of ESTCube-2 is to demonstrate the ‘plasma brake’ concept, a type of electric sail (E-sail) that uses a long, thin wire to interact with the charged particles in space.