Estonia tests unmanned autonomous military vehicles for combat roles

Nations worldwide are scrambling to incorporate new-age technologies to advance their military capabilities in order to stay at the forefront and reduce casualties.

In this regard, a novel autonomous experiment at the Estonian Military Academy has been conducted, aiming to modernize the military and equip it with the latest autonomous ground systems. The two-day test saw uncrewed ground vehicles (UGV) from 11 worldwide developers from nine countries participating.

The tests aimed to understand the "current status of the autonomous navigation capabilities of unmanned vehicles developed for military use," said a media statement from the Estonian Military Academy.

An exercise to check their autonomous capabilities

Advancements in technology, especially in AI, have resulted in the transition from robots being remote-controlled platforms to fully autonomous devices that can assess circumstances and devise solutions on their own.