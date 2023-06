ETH Zurich scientists have successfully transmitted several tens of terabits of data per second using lasers in Switzerland. Developed with other European technology partners, this marks a significant milestone towards one day repeating the trick at scale using a network of low-Earth orbit satellites. It could also mean that conventional and expensive undersea telecommunication cables could become a thing of the past.

Called the European Horizon 2020 project, the test was conducted between the mountain peak, Jungfraujoch, and the city of Bern in Switzerland. The project partners tested the laser system by transmitting data over 33 miles (53 kilometers).

Lasers would be cheaper than cables

The internet's foundation is supported by a complex web of fiber-optic cables, carrying over 100 terabits of data per second (1 terabit = 1012 digital 1/0 signals) between nodes. Intercontinental connections are established through expansive deep-sea networks with a hefty price tag - a single cable across the Atlantic can cost hundreds of millions of dollars. According to some sources, like TeleGeography, there are currently 530 active undersea cables, with the number continuing to increase.