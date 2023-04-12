Planned Ethereum upgrade will unlock $30 billion in crypto tokens

Shapella, a combination of the words Shanghai and Capella, will modernize the code on the execution and consensus layers (the beacon chains), the two "mainnet" layers of Ethereum. "Since The Merge, ether staking has been a one-way system. You can stake Ether, but you can't withdraw it. Shapella's goal is to fix this and enable validators and users to unstake their Ether on the network," explains The Block.

With the new upgrade, thanks to this essential upgrade, users will be able to access and maybe unstake more than 18 million ETH staked on the beacon chain, Ethereum's consensus layer network. According to data company Dune Analytics, these so-called "staked ether" tokens currently comprise around 15 percent of all ether tokens and are valued at about $31 billion. A tweet from Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation, a group representing the Ethereum network, said the upgrade is scheduled for roughly 22:30 GMT.

Investors have projected that the modifications will cause Ether's volatility to increase. Some predict that a wave of selling caused by large redemptions could drive down the price of Ether, which now has a market cap of approximately $230 billion, second only to Bitcoin in terms of value.

It's happening 🎊



Shapella is scheduled on mainnet for epoch 194048, scheduled for 22:27:35 UTC on Apr. 12, 2023 📆



Client releases compatible with the upgrade are listed in the announcement below 👇https://t.co/I0hSv9lnjz — timbeiko.eth ☀️ (@TimBeiko) March 28, 2023

"The release of this previously unrealized investment may lead to significant downward price pressure if it is immediately liquidated," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.