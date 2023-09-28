Ethics key issue for human research in private space travel

The expansion of the commercial spaceflight sector opens new avenues for scientific study in the unique environment of space.

However, it also raises ethical concerns about the conduct of scientific experiments and studies involving human volunteers on commercial spaceflights.

A diverse panel of specialists has put forth a proposal to establish fresh guidelines aimed at guaranteeing the ethical execution of scientific studies among human subjects during such missions.

A team comprising bioethicists, experts in health policy, researchers in space health, professionals from the commercial spaceflight industry, and government regulators has published a new policy paper.

This paper delineates several possible ethical concerns and offers "guiding principles" for future missions to improve safety and inclusiveness.