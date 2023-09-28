Ethics key issue for human research in private space travel

Ethics key issue for human research in private space travelWith the growth of the commercial spaceflight business comes new ethical issues about human experimentation.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 28, 2023 01:01 PM ESTCreated: Sep 28, 2023 01:01 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational imageEvgeniyShkolenko/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The expansion of the commercial spaceflight sector opens new avenues for scientific study in the unique environment of space.However, it also raises ethical concerns about the conduct of scientific experiments and studies involving human volunteers on commercial spaceflights. A diverse panel of specialists has put forth a proposal to establish fresh guidelines aimed at guaranteeing the ethical execution of scientific studies among human subjects during such missions.A team comprising bioethicists, experts in health policy, researchers in space health, professionals from the commercial spaceflight industry, and government regulators has published a new policy paper. This paper delineates several possible ethical concerns and offers "guiding principles" for future missions to improve safety and inclusiveness. See Also Related Virgin Galactic finally launches first space tourist flight Space balloon startup to offer first flights by 2025 “What we learn in space health research is incredibly important not only for future spaceflight but also for informing health issues on Earth,” said Dr. Amy McGuire, corresponding author of the paper, in an official release. “There is potential for great societal benefit from this research, but we must conduct research in a way that is socially and ethically responsible,” added McGuire, who is the director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine. Four key principles to be considered for ethical guidelines The panel of experts has proposed a set of ethical directives for the industry grounded in four key principles. These encompass “social responsibility of research participants, scientific excellence in gathering research data, proportionality in balancing risks of spaceflight, and global stewardship in diverse participation.”Furthermore, the authors emphasize the necessity of adapting current research practices and policies, such as informed consent, data protection, and measures to mitigate health risks for participants.“There are many government-sponsored research missions in space, through NASA and other space agencies around the world, that operate under clear ethical research guidelines. However, few guidelines and best practices exist for conducting responsible research in the commercial sector,” said Vasiliki Rahimzadeh, first author of the paper and assistant professor at the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy. One team specialist, for example, noted that inside NASA, an individual qualifying for a certain International Space Station flight may be able to participate in up to 40 to 50 research studies. Furthermore, the astronauts have the opportunity to choose which ones they want to participate in. This technique maintains the autonomy concept.Multiple spaceflights per year possible in near futurePrivate businesses are expected to carry out several spaceflights per year in the future, allowing thousands of people to experience space. Among those on board will be both crew members and passengers, offering them the chance to engage in research studies. However, the present ethical standards regulating human subject research do not fully reflect the unique issues experienced during commercial spaceflight research."All prospective commercial space flight participants should be fully informed about the social value of any proposed research protocols and be encouraged to participate,” noted the press release. “We need to plan ahead and make scientific research in space as safe and as productive as possible for as many people as possible,” said Jennifer Fogarty, co-author of the paper and assistant professor in the Center for Space Medicine at Baylor. The details have been reported in the journal Science. 