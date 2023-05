According to Reuters, The European Union hopes to pass a groundbreaking law to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) as soon as possible. As stated by the EU's Technology Regulation Chief Margrethe Vestager, it is envisaged that the law will likely be passed sometime in 2023. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, this proposed legislation, is concerned mainly with tightening regulations on data quality, openness, human oversight, and accountability. Additionally, it aims to address ethical issues and implementation difficulties in several industries, including healthcare, education, finance, and energy. Such news will likely be music to the ears of people calling for just this for some time now, like Elon Musk and Google's CEO.

“[AI] has been around for decades but has reached new capacities fueled by computing power,” Thierry Breton, the EU’s Commissioner for Internal Market, said in a statement. The Artificial Intelligence Act aims to “strengthen Europe's position as a global hub of excellence in AI from the lab to the market, ensure that AI in Europe respects our values and rules, and harness the potential of AI for industrial use,” he added.

This announcement comes after a preliminary deal was reached Thursday last week (27 April 2023) by members of the European Parliament to push through the draft of the EU's Artificial Intelligence Act to a vote by a committee of lawmakers on May 11. But, before it becomes official EU law, negotiations must take place to finalize the details across EU member states.