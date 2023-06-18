EU to implement connected underwater tech to study and protect oceans

The European Commission is introducing a new program called the Technology Enabler for Internet of Underwater Things Applications (TEUTA) that will seek to protect our precious oceans through advanced technology.

This is according to a statement by the organization published on Wednesday.

“A lot of funding has been provided to companies and institutions exploring space, but we have oceans around us that we have not explored,” said Vladimir Djapic, innovation associate at the EU-funded TEUTA project.

To tackle this issue, the EU plans to use the Internet of Underwater Things, or IoUT, a network of smart, interconnected sensors and devices to make communicating in the sea easier.