EU votes on first-ever regulations for safe and transparent AI

On Wednesday, the European Parliament voted on its negotiating position on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act with 499 votes in favor, 28 against and 93 abstentions, according to a press release by the organization.

The statement said that “the rules would ensure that AI developed and used in Europe is fully in line with EU rights and values including human oversight, safety, privacy, transparency, non-discrimination and social and environmental wellbeing.”

The EU further outlined what constituted prohibited AI practices, what was considered high-risk AI, as well as obligations for general-purpose AI. The organization also promised to continue to boost innovation while protecting citizens’ rights.