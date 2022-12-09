This seabed mining UAV has completed its proof of concept operation

This will be important because the demand for these metals will keep going up for the next few decades. This is especially the case as the world's population is growing, more people are moving to cities, emerging market economies are growing, and people are switching to carbon-free energy sources.

All of this puts a massive strain on mining activities and will lead to a rise in demand for traditional and new ways to get raw materials.

Oliver Gunasekara, CEO and Co-Founder, said, "this shallow water milestone shows the progress of our principles to avoid serious damage to the seabed by replacing dredging technology with an alternative that stops biodiversity loss and large sediment plumes."

Part of the Impossible Metals team with Eureka 1 Impossible Metals

According to its press release, Impossible Metals needs to create three key technologies to make this method of collecting polymetallic nodules rich in important battery metals work: a buoyancy engine, a fast underwater robotic arm, and an AI-driven computer vision system to find nodules and marine life on them.

“The success of this first proof of concept is a major milestone for the company toward demonstrating the technical feasibility of using an autonomous, AI-driven system to hover above the seabed and selectively harvest nodules,” said Jason Gillham, CTO and Co-Founder.

Plans to make the technology ready for widespread use by 2026 will change the economics of critical rare metal resources in a way that is good for global supply chains. This is also a big step forward for sustainable essential metals.