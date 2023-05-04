European space companies come together to build a Starlink alternative

The most prominent names in Europe's space and telecommunications arena have joined hands to place a bid to build the Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite or IRIS2, Europe's satellite constellation that plans to take on Elon Musk's Starlink.

As Musk's massive constellation of low-Earth satellites gets to work and connects people in far-off locations to the internet, the European Union does not look keen on relying on a single private service, especially provided by Musk, for its requirements.

According to a press release, IRIS2 aims to deliver a "new secure and resilient connectivity infrastructure" to Europe's governments, businesses, and citizens. The region has seen Musk flip-flop over Starlink's connectivity to Ukraine that he had offered at the beginning of the conflict.