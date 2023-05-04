European space companies come together to build a Starlink alternative

European space companies come together to build a Starlink alternativeThey have also set Elon Musk-like deadlines which are extremely ambitious.Ameya Paleja| May 04, 2023 05:02 AM ESTCreated: May 04, 2023 05:02 AM ESTinnovationRepresentative image of multi-orbit system for global coverageBusinessWire Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The most prominent names in Europe's space and telecommunications arena have joined hands to place a bid to build the Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite or IRIS2, Europe's satellite constellation that plans to take on Elon Musk's Starlink. As Musk's massive constellation of low-Earth satellites gets to work and connects people in far-off locations to the internet, the European Union does not look keen on relying on a single private service, especially provided by Musk, for its requirements. According to a press release, IRIS2 aims to deliver a "new secure and resilient connectivity infrastructure" to Europe's governments, businesses, and citizens. The region has seen Musk flip-flop over Starlink's connectivity to Ukraine that he had offered at the beginning of the conflict. See Also Who will build IRIS2? The European Commission's call for tender of the satellite constellation was answered by an open consortium consisting of the biggest names in the space and telecommunications arena in Europe. This included Airbus Defence and Space, Eutelsat, Hispasat, SES, Thales Alenia Space on the space front, Deutsche Telekom, OHB, Orange, Hisdesat, Telespazio, and Thales from the telecommunications sector. Together, the consortium wants to build the satellite constellation on a "multi-orbit architecture" which will be "interoperable with the terrestrial ecosystem," the press release said. Satellite internet and communication technology over EuropeNicoElNino/iStock With the bigwigs lining up for the contract that is expected to cost $6 billion, there seems to be little space for new entrants in the space sector, something the EU has been pushing to create a stronger commercial space sector in Europe. Most Popular European Space Agency (ESA) has plenty of experience building satellite constellations such as Galileo and Copernicus, which are already in orbit. However, the project for providing internet connectivity requires a high degree of nimbleness, given Starlink's established popularity and plans for expansion. IRIS2 needs to be implemented rapidly, and the EU has set 2027 as the target date for global coverage. But with such a large consortium planning to take up the project, the pace of execution is under question. Even the likes of Starlink took over four years to establish global coverage with a strong workhorse called Falcon 9 on its side. The Ariane 6 launch vehicle isn't expected to be ready until next year and may not even have the spare launch capacity that IRIS2 will need for global coverage by 2027, Ars Technica reported. Can a major consortium repeat the achievements of Starlink in a similar timeframe remains to be seen. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTResearchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’This space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbitScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match Earth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to beChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeFrom Gaza to NASA: Journey of an engineer who helped build Ingenuity Mars Helicopter More Stories innovationHelios: Here's how creating oxygen on the Moon forged a recipe for iron – without CO2Sade Agard| 4/20/2023innovationPhotographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'Chris Young| 4/7/2023scienceThe JET nuclear fusion project spells an exciting futureDeena Theresa| 9/7/2022