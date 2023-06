Thanks to an announced partnership between Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall, Germany will get a much-need replacement for its aging MARS 2 multiple-launch rocket systems.

Dubbed "GMARS," the new system will combine the former's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and the latter's off-the-shelf HX 8x8 chassis. The system, once developed, will also be offered to other European nations, Defense News reports.

Germany needs to replace MARS 2

The ongoing war in Ukraine has, industry experts explain, demonstrated the demand for new rocket artillery on the continent. "Everybody is discussing what their future rocket artillery requirements are," said Howard Bromberg, vice president and deputy for strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin’s air and missile defense business line.