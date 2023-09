European space startup The Exploration Company has signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with a view to reaching the Moon by 2028, a report from The Next Web reveals.

The Bordeaux and Munich-based company will partner with ISRO's commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL), and will use ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

ISRO recently made history by making India the first nation to perform a successful soft landing on the lunar south pole region.

Space startup to fly 'Nyx' and 'Bikini' prototypes

The first mission that will take place as part of the ISRO and Exploration Company partnership is currently scheduled for January 2024. It will involve the testing of the Bikini, a small prototype version of The Exploration Company's reusable Nyx spacecraft.