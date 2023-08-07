European startup shows the way to reduce rubbish on the Moon

Living on the Moon is going to be a major challenge. But Austria-based Incus wants to make sure that there is one less challenge to attend to as the human race takes its first steps toward building a settlement there. It wants to make sure that all waste is recycled into useful parts and that there is no rubbish left on the celestial rock.

Space missions are often accompanied by a lot of waste. Even the launch of a satellite involved the discarding of boosters and rockets until Elon Musk arrived at the scene and made them reusable. Since components used in these missions need to be strong enough to withstand the rigors of space travel, they are often made with elements like titanium, which are both rare and expensive.