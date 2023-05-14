Europe's Ariane 6 rocket could launch for the first time in early 2024

We'll likely have to wait a little longer for the launch of Ariane 6.

One of ArianeGroup's key suppliers for its next-generation Ariane 6 rocket appears to have confirmed that we won't see the launch system take flight this year, a report from SpaceNews reveals.

During a May 10 earnings call, executives from German aerospace company OHB predicted that the rocket will perform its long-delayed debut launch in the first months of 2024.

Ariane 6 launch likely delayed to 2024

Ariane 6 is the successor to ArianeGroup's Ariane 5 rocket, which recently launched the European Space Agency's Jupiter JUICE mission.

Last year, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that it expected the first launch of Ariane 6 — which was once slated for 2020 — to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023. Now, an update on that timeline has come from a third party providing parts for the rocket.