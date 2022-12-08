Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
As the world faces climate catastrophe and an ongoing energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, Western countries are turning to novel solutions to ease the burden ahead of the winter months.
The acceleration of some of these solutions due to energy shortages could have the added benefit of speeding up the energy transition. Take Europe's largest battery energy storage system, for example, which recently began operations on November 22, near the northeastern English city of Hull.
