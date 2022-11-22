Europe's biggest battery storage goes live, can power 300,000 UK homes for two hours

"Battery energy storage systems are essential to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy in the UK, and we hope this particular one highlights Yorkshire as a leader in green energy solutions," Peter Kavanagh, director of Harmony Energy, said in a statement.

“It is also a significant achievement for Harmony Energy Limited: this project is the third, and largest, battery energy storage project which we have developed and subsequently delivered through construction," he said.

According to the press release, the company preponed the launch by four months as the UK is likely to face energy shortages this winter.

Possible energy crisis in the UK accelerated the project

Industry regulator Ofgem said Russia's war with Ukraine could result in a "gas supply emergency" in the UK. This can lead to supplies being cut to power stations that rely on gas to power the country.

In a BBC report from October, Ofgem said, "Due to the war in Ukraine and gas shortages in Europe, there is a significant risk that gas shortages could occur during winter 2022-23 in Great Britain. As a result, there is a possibility that Great Britain could enter into a gas supply emergency.

If this happens, supplies would be cut to "the largest gas users" which are likely to be "large gas-fired power stations which produce electricity to the National Electricity Transmission System"."

Originally, the Pillswood project was to be switched on in two stages - December 2022 and March 2023. The company stressed that the launch was "to support National Grid in its efforts to provide stable and secure power to UK households over the challenging winter period".