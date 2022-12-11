Europe’s first paired manned-unmanned combat demo sees fictitious 'rogue warlord' defeated

"With our Multi-Domain Flight Demo, or MDFD, we demonstrated for the first time in Europe how manned-unmanned teaming capabilities and functionalities with up to ten connected assets work in a real-life inspired scenario and under near operational conditions," said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Military Air Systems at Airbus.

A team of defense experts from Airbus, the Bundeswehr, the Finnish Defense Forces, and industry partners—missile manufacturer MBDA Germany, networking data link provider Patria, autonomous and mission technology startup HAT.tec, and drone launch system provider Robonic—worked together on the science fiction-style trial in the summer of 2022.

The demo

In the demonstration, a Learjet 35 from Airbus subsidiary GFD served as a stand-in for a fighter, with the crew controlling five modified Airbus Do-DT25 drones from remote carriers.

To locate the hypothetical rogue warlord's ground air missile sites, two of them had Electronic Support Measures (ESM) sensors from MBDA. The remaining three RCs had Electro-Optical (EO) cameras that captured and verified the physical placements of the air defenses.

A networking data link from Patria connected all resources in a visitor's tent where the German and Finnish armed forces observed the demonstration showed one simulated fighter operating as a command and control aircraft.

"The demonstration was an overwhelming success - the scenario went according to the plan, with the functionalities performing as intended," explains Airbus project manager Thomas Gottmann.