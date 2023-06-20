ENGINEERING JOBS

Europe's first reusable rocket launch scrubbed just after countdown

The launch of Spanish rocket company PLD Space's Miura 1 is just "a matter of time."
Chris Young
| Jun 20, 2023 10:26 AM EST
Created: Jun 20, 2023 10:26 AM EST
innovation
Miura 1 just after the countdown.
Miura 1 just after the countdown.

PLD Space / Twitter 

Spanish rocket startup PLD Space aborted the debut launch of its reusable suborbital Miura 1 rocket only seconds before liftoff on Saturday, June 17.

The launch at the Arenosillo facility in Huelva, southwest Spain was scrubbed mere moments after the countdown reached T-0, meaning the rocket's engines fired up for a few brief seconds.

In a Twitter thread update, translated from Spanish, PLD Space CEO Raúl Torres explained that the rocket firm will "finish a full investigation into the launch attempt and will be back soon with a new launch date."

PLD Space "won't give up"

In the Twitter thread, Torres explained that the Miura 1 countdown and the initial firing up of the rocket's engine went perfectly. However, there was a delay in the release of the umbilical cables in the rocket's avionics bay, leading to PLD Space scrubbing the launch.

Related

Torres added that the new launch date will be somewhat dependent on weather conditions — another recent launch attempt was delayed due to high wind conditions. "One thing's for sure [though]," he said, "PLD Space won't give up. We are a professional and capable team. Flying is a matter of time."

Originally called Arion 1, the suborbital Miura 1 rocket is 12.5-meters (41 feet) tall, and it has a payload capacity of 100 kg (200 lb). PLD Space aims to collect the rocket from the ocean after the debut launch, meaning it will be Europe's first reusable rocket.

It likely won't fly many times, though, as it is a testbed for technology that PLD Space aims to use on its larger Miura 5 rocket, which will launch small satellite payloads to low Earth orbit from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

It uses a proprietary liquid-propellant called Teprel-B engine and it flies on a mixture of liquid oxygen and kerosene. PLD Space was founded in 2011 by Raúl Torres and COO Raúl Verdú with a view to accelerating space innovation in Europe.

Europe's launch problems

PLD Space recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Europe's only operational launch provider, Arianespace, alongside UK rocket firm Orbex.

While the exact date of PLD Space's next launch attempt is unclear, the European Space Agency (ESA) will likely be keeping a keen eye.

Arianespace has one final launch scheduled for its Ariane 5 rocket, after which Europe will be without an operational rocket — due, in part, to the long-delayed launch of Ariane 6. Stay posted for more updates from PLS Space and Europe's space industry.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/png/J1j5DhjiFAHjb2Wcf1FzGykxeuoseD5Dn4au012r.png
How you could develop US military tech
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/24/image/png/K9oj1voZEaFCD46qxQ4fJbZ0Dqp6ueyAJt5LMRtT.png
Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging population
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/16/image/jpeg/1DwAgqfviC8LlChLeLSqkkzrUri2XlzbzTI8it9C.jpg
Intel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/17/image/jpeg/PNCECUEnnxHXKm68veI6ECXTcrodh9ze4CInIxhk.jpg
This 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboard
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/14/image/jpeg/9sLaT8T2aOovjT9LmJoSBRn8RBtl4EObuTE3PNwy.jpg
Scientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crust
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/24/image/jpeg/nX15fBrwiczSMr0ft4sIEBHIrRvgxWmmpil51fXb.jpg
Engineering bacteria in the quest for green biomanufacturing solutions
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/22/image/jpeg/UEMWUI3FT2iXjafRHFE4CjlEbVH27HlLzx1a5ulh.jpg
AI hyper-personalization: A revolutionary approach to tailor customer experience
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/08/image/jpeg/WEWXjNrWQ9NRfBT7X2aANJWI4UL6b91Fnt4LrmwB.jpg
For the first time ever, scientists drill into the Earth’s rocky mantle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/13/image/jpeg/VxuliMuEUKJCey7HSf5PIxgfHdsIy0V1pEhupxJ0.jpg
First human ancestors arrived in Southeast Asia about 86,000 years ago
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/12/image/jpeg/vlt9z316cJ19djw7D2WIB75paeKa67e7dtgykcgP.jpg
British universities helped develop Iranian 'suicide drones', report finds
Job Board