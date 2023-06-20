Europe's first reusable rocket launch scrubbed just after countdown

Spanish rocket startup PLD Space aborted the debut launch of its reusable suborbital Miura 1 rocket only seconds before liftoff on Saturday, June 17.

The launch at the Arenosillo facility in Huelva, southwest Spain was scrubbed mere moments after the countdown reached T-0, meaning the rocket's engines fired up for a few brief seconds.

In a Twitter thread update, translated from Spanish, PLD Space CEO Raúl Torres explained that the rocket firm will "finish a full investigation into the launch attempt and will be back soon with a new launch date."

PLD Space "won't give up"

In the Twitter thread, Torres explained that the Miura 1 countdown and the initial firing up of the rocket's engine went perfectly. However, there was a delay in the release of the umbilical cables in the rocket's avionics bay, leading to PLD Space scrubbing the launch.