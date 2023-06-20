Europe's first reusable rocket launch scrubbed just after countdown

Europe's first reusable rocket launch scrubbed just after countdownThe launch of Spanish rocket company PLD Space's Miura 1 is just "a matter of time."Chris Young| Jun 20, 2023 10:26 AM ESTCreated: Jun 20, 2023 10:26 AM ESTinnovationMiura 1 just after the countdown.PLD Space / Twitter Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Spanish rocket startup PLD Space aborted the debut launch of its reusable suborbital Miura 1 rocket only seconds before liftoff on Saturday, June 17.The launch at the Arenosillo facility in Huelva, southwest Spain was scrubbed mere moments after the countdown reached T-0, meaning the rocket's engines fired up for a few brief seconds.In a Twitter thread update, translated from Spanish, PLD Space CEO Raúl Torres explained that the rocket firm will "finish a full investigation into the launch attempt and will be back soon with a new launch date."PLD Space "won't give up"In the Twitter thread, Torres explained that the Miura 1 countdown and the initial firing up of the rocket's engine went perfectly. However, there was a delay in the release of the umbilical cables in the rocket's avionics bay, leading to PLD Space scrubbing the launch. See Also Related Europe's first reusable rocket could launch by the end of the year Arianespace's new agreement could address Europe's rocket crisis UK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainable Torres added that the new launch date will be somewhat dependent on weather conditions — another recent launch attempt was delayed due to high wind conditions. "One thing's for sure [though]," he said, "PLD Space won't give up. We are a professional and capable team. Flying is a matter of time."PER ASPERA AD ASTRA @PLD_Space pic.twitter.com/i7d7q15ZuU— Raúl Torres🇪🇸 (@RaulTorresPLD) June 17, 2023Originally called Arion 1, the suborbital Miura 1 rocket is 12.5-meters (41 feet) tall, and it has a payload capacity of 100 kg (200 lb). PLD Space aims to collect the rocket from the ocean after the debut launch, meaning it will be Europe's first reusable rocket. It likely won't fly many times, though, as it is a testbed for technology that PLD Space aims to use on its larger Miura 5 rocket, which will launch small satellite payloads to low Earth orbit from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.It uses a proprietary liquid-propellant called Teprel-B engine and it flies on a mixture of liquid oxygen and kerosene. PLD Space was founded in 2011 by Raúl Torres and COO Raúl Verdú with a view to accelerating space innovation in Europe. Europe's launch problemsPLD Space recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Europe's only operational launch provider, Arianespace, alongside UK rocket firm Orbex.While the exact date of PLD Space's next launch attempt is unclear, the European Space Agency (ESA) will likely be keeping a keen eye. Arianespace has one final launch scheduled for its Ariane 5 rocket, after which Europe will be without an operational rocket — due, in part, to the long-delayed launch of Ariane 6. Stay posted for more updates from PLS Space and Europe's space industry. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How you could develop US military techNext-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging populationIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorThis 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboardScientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustEngineering bacteria in the quest for green biomanufacturing solutionsAI hyper-personalization: A revolutionary approach to tailor customer experienceFor the first time ever, scientists drill into the Earth’s rocky mantleFirst human ancestors arrived in Southeast Asia about 86,000 years agoBritish universities helped develop Iranian 'suicide drones', report finds Job Board