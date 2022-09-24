Researchers claim to have built Europe's first 'zero-emission' house powered by hydrogen

The energy crisis and climate change are forcing European institutions to find ways to reduce their use of fossil fuels and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. And this newly engineered house hits both marks.

The Benevento building is a student house as well as a living laboratory - a real-life experiment to assess the benefits and limitations of these technologies for future homes and offices.

According to the team at the University of Sannio, the hydrogen-powered fuel cells generate the electricity and heating required to meet the building's needs.

Not only that, but the building generates renewable energy from solar and geothermal sources, earning it the title of "zero-emission building."

The Stress Consortium, a technical research center for sustainable construction, provided assistance in the building's design and construction.

It's touted to serve as inspiration for upcoming plans to power homes and businesses with hydrogen fuel cells.

Earlier claims of a hydrogen-powered house

The first entirely energy-sufficient house in the world was claimed to be built by Swedish centenarian Hans Olof Nilsson in the suburbs of Gothenburg, Europe. It's powered by the sun and hydrogen.