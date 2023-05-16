Europe's largest 3D printed building to be a data center

Europe's largest 3D printed building to be a data centerIts construction will produce only 55 percent of carbon emissions compared to normal cement.Ameya Paleja| May 16, 2023 09:57 AM ESTCreated: May 16, 2023 09:57 AM ESTinnovationThe planned design for Europe's largest 3D printed buildingKraus Gruppe Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A consortium of engineering firms has come together to build Europe's largest 3D-printed building. Expected to be completed by July, the building will house a data center, Kraus Gruppe announced. 3D printing has quickly moved from research laboratories to real-world projects. Interesting Engineering has previously reported how the technology has been deployed to build schools and bridges worldwide. 3D printing is also expected to help develop the first habitats on Mars, but while we wait for that to happen, a company plans to erect the largest 3D printed building in Europe, and that too at record speed. Europe's largest 3D-printed buildingThe project, which has no name so far, will be in Heidelberg, Germany. The available reports show that the building will feature a wavy exterior and rise to nearly 30 feet (nine meters). The length of the building is designed to be 177 feet (54 m), while the width is planned for 36 feet (11 m), making it the largest 3D-printed building on the continent. See Also The technology for 3D printing comes from COBOD, which was also involved in making the world's largest 3D-printed building in 2021. The report said that its COBOD BOD 2 was used to 3D print a two-story house in Antwerp. The construction itself has become pretty straightforward and typical these days, with a printer being used to pour out a cement like-mixture out of a nozzle and using layers to build the outer shell of the building. The time for the printing is expected to be 140 hours, following which human builders will move in to complete the rest of the work, such as fitting doors, roof, and wiring. Most Popular The construction is expected to produce only 55 percent of the carbon emissions that usually accompany a structure made with Portland cement, paving the way for a greener building. The construction is also expected to be recyclable, although the process details were not immediately available. The building is expected to be completed by July, after which it will host cloud-computing infrastructure, another technology area that is getting greener by the day. The planned appearance of the building is a demonstration of how 3D printing technology is rapidly improving and can deliver aesthetic designs and not simply extrude material in layers. Adding the benefit of rapid construction time and the ability to build larger structures, the technology is steadily and surely heading to becoming mainstream every day. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This flood protection barrier reaches new heightsHow this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprintsHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertThe genuine article?Researchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study betterRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030Want to protect your brain from aging? Learn another language More Stories scienceSoon you can take a portable version of the Earth's magnetic field to outer spaceDeena Theresa| 7/27/2022scienceThe mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphereSade Agard| 8/26/2022innovationResearchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancerPaul Ratner| 5/4/2023