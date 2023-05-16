Europe's largest 3D printed building to be a data center

A consortium of engineering firms has come together to build Europe's largest 3D-printed building. Expected to be completed by July, the building will house a data center, Kraus Gruppe announced.

3D printing has quickly moved from research laboratories to real-world projects. Interesting Engineering has previously reported how the technology has been deployed to build schools and bridges worldwide. 3D printing is also expected to help develop the first habitats on Mars, but while we wait for that to happen, a company plans to erect the largest 3D printed building in Europe, and that too at record speed.

Europe's largest 3D-printed building

The project, which has no name so far, will be in Heidelberg, Germany. The available reports show that the building will feature a wavy exterior and rise to nearly 30 feet (nine meters). The length of the building is designed to be 177 feet (54 m), while the width is planned for 36 feet (11 m), making it the largest 3D-printed building on the continent.