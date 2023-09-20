Europes's biggest solar thermal platform unveiled in Belgium

Avery Dennison, a globally known manufacturer of packaging material, recently unveiled its 2.7 GWh solar thermal platform at Turnhout, Belgium, the biggest such installation in Europe, a press release said. The facility will provide 2.3 GWh of heat that would have otherwise been generated using gas.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Association (US EIA), manufacturing industries account for more than half of the world's energy demand. Since this is currently powered by fossil fuels, the act of shifting it to renewable sources of energy can go a long way in reducing carbon emissions.

As organizations and nations work on reducing their carbon emissions to net zero for the future, alternate sources of heat and energy are critical, and a concentrated solar thermal plant is one such option.