Europes's biggest solar thermal platform unveiled in Belgium

Europes's biggest solar thermal platform unveiled in BelgiumThe facility will provide 2.3 GWh of heat that would have otherwise been generated using gas.Ameya Paleja| Sep 20, 2023 11:03 AM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 11:03 AM ESTinnovationParabolic mirrors installed at facility in Turnhourt, BelgiumAvery Dennison Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Avery Dennison, a globally known manufacturer of packaging material, recently unveiled its 2.7 GWh solar thermal platform at Turnhout, Belgium, the biggest such installation in Europe, a press release said. The facility will provide 2.3 GWh of heat that would have otherwise been generated using gas. According to the U.S. Energy Information Association (US EIA), manufacturing industries account for more than half of the world's energy demand. Since this is currently powered by fossil fuels, the act of shifting it to renewable sources of energy can go a long way in reducing carbon emissions. As organizations and nations work on reducing their carbon emissions to net zero for the future, alternate sources of heat and energy are critical, and a concentrated solar thermal plant is one such option. See Also Related A new concentrated solar power system could cut energy costs to 5 cents per kWh Like an 'artificial tree': Solar reactor converts water into renewable hydrogen, oxygen, and heat Solar power generation averted Europe's heat crisis How big is the concentrated solar thermal platform?The concentrated solar thermal (CST) platform in Belgium consists of 2,240 surface mirrors that can yield a maximum of 2.7 GWh of thermal power. The platform is spread over an area of nearly 60,000 square feet (5,540 sq m), making it the largest installation of parabolic mirrors alongside thermal energy storage in Europe. The mirrors work to concentrate incident sunlight onto a collector tube, which is filled with an absorption liquid like thermal oil. The heated oil is stored in a highly insulated setup to serve as a heat battery, letting out heat on demand. Avery Dennison's facility in Belgium has a total of six such "battery modules" that provide a combined 5 MWh of thermal storage, which is available during the day as well as at night. How will it help reduce carbon emissions?Avery Dennison plans to use this facility to run its drying ovens, where its pressure-sensitive adhesive products are brought to for the coating process. These products have global applications in various sectors ranging from automotive to medical devices, construction to personal care. The company estimates that the zero-carbon energy supplied by the CST platform will help it reduce its carbon emissions by an average of nine percent a year. When the Sun is shining brightly, such as in the summer months, the CST can cater to all of the manufacturing facility's heating demands, the press release added. If not for the CST platform, Avery Dennison estimates, it would have to burn gas equivalent to 2.3 GWh. “We have big ambitions to tackle climate change and achieve net zero by 2050," said Mariana Rodriguez, general manager of Avery Dennison Performance Tapes, in the press release. "To meet these goals we will look across our industrial processes and identify opportunities to implement new technologies that decarbonize and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. The successful commissioning of the project in Turnhout is a big step forward in our sustainability plans."Interestingly, the company turned to the local community's sheep to graze the area to be cleared for installing mirrors instead of mechanized lawnmowers. Interesting Engineering has previously covered how sand is also being trialed as a means to store heat and is helping industries reduce their reliance on lithium for energy storage. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Are smart phones destroying our mental health?How high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itNASA aims to destroy an Empire State Building-sized asteroidNeuralink to recruit people with paralysis for first human trialsCooler temperatures may help to extend EV-battery lifeWhy China and Russia can not match USS Gerald R. FordFrom lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to dieThe mystery behind the Amazon's fertile patches of landAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms? Job Board