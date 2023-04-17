Europe's largest nuclear plant begins production, as Germany bids farewell

Meanwhile, the reactor alone, the country's first new plant in four decades, is slated to produce enough energy to fulfil 14% of Finland's electricity demand, helping the nation reduce its dependence on energy imports from Sweden and Norway. The war in Ukraine has strained Russia's relationship with Europe, with Russia halting energy exports to Finland last May.

The OL3 is operated by a Finnish clean energy firm called Teollisuuden Voima (TVO). The company claims the plant will produce energy for at least the next 60 years. The construction of the plant unit was done under a fixed-price turnkey contract.

"The production of Olkiluoto 3 stabilizes the price of electricity and plays an important role in the Finnish green transition. The electrification of the society continues and environmentally friendly electricity production is undoubtedly one of the top trump cards that Finland has", said Jarmo Tanhua, president and CEO of TVO, in a statement.

Olkiluoto to produce 30 percent of Finnish electricity

The operational status of OL3 has ensured that three nuclear reactors on the island of Olkiluoto will now be able to meet 30 percent of Finland's energy demands. The introduction of the plant is slated to help Finland become almost self-sufficient in terms of its energy needs. Moreover, the country hopes the transition will also accelerate its move towards a carbon-neutral society.