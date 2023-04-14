A task force set up by Europe's privacy watchdog to regulate ChatGPT

According to Reuters, the move comes after Italy became the first country to ban ChatGPT last month over data privacy concerns. Soon after, Germany's data protection commissioner indicated how the country may soon follow suit. While Spain's Data Protection Agency (AEPD) said it would also initiate an inquiry into potential data breaches by ChatGPT.

The rising popularity of ChatGPT and data privacy issues

OpenAI's offering has gained relevance due to its ability to generate human-like responses to natural language input, making it a powerful tool for conversational AI applications. It has become one of the fastest-growing platforms in history, with more than 100 million monthly active users.

ChatGPT has a range of potential applications, including chatbots, virtual assistants, personalized content generation, and language translation. The rising popularity has led to questions about the threats it may pose to safety, privacy, and jobs. Experts highlight the concerns with respect to handling sensitive data or personal information resulting from data breaches, misuse of generated content, and unintentional disclosure of sensitive information.

Authorities from the U.S. and other European countries have also flagged the possible repercussions due to the widespread use of ChatGPT and similar AI platforms.