EV battery startup Ionbox claims impressive charging times
Ionblox, an EV battery startup that makes batteries for vertical take-off and landing aircraft (or VTOLs) and electric cars, had some good news on Wednesday. It announced a second close of its Series B round at an increased $32 million.
The company claims it can produce super-fast lithium-ion batteries that achieve up to 50 percent higher energy density, five times more power, and a significant charge of 10 minutes to 80 percent.
The batteries, says the firm, can address the most demanding use cases, such as electric VTOLs.
Next-generation lithium-ion batteries
“Here at Ionblox, we are commercializing next-generation lithium-ion batteries with pre-lithiated silicon dominant anodes in order to transform the future of electric mobility,” said in a press release Sujeet Kumar, chief executive officer at Ionblox.
“The funding from this round will enable us to take an important step in our journey to scale our technology and set up our own cell manufacturing in the U.S. and other key markets.”
The company is working with General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler to achieve a recharge time that “can finally last the same amount time as a gas fill-up.” It is also collaborating with Lilium, a German aerospace company that is the developer of the Lilium Jet, an electrically powered personal air vehicle capable of VTOL flight.
Central to success of our mission at Lilium are the high-performance aviation batteries powering our innovative #eVTOL technology, and our ability to produce them at scale. Here’s a closer look at how we’ll do it. #Lilium https://t.co/jgS1zNRMNG pic.twitter.com/jnFHaheiUe— Lilium (@Lilium) May 31, 2022
Superior energy and power density
“The Ionblox technology enables one of the highest performance cells for eVTOL aircraft existing today and we’re proud to partner with Ionblox for our conforming aircraft,” said Yves Yemsi, chief operating officer of Lilium.
“Test results to date are showing the technology will deliver not only superior energy and power density for the Lilium Jet at launch but also very good aging performance. We’re excited to continue our work together to support the continuous improvement and the ongoing industrialization of the technology.”
Ionblox has also been awarded a development contract from USABC to develop low-cost, fast-charge electric vehicle batteries. Its cell performance has been further verified by the Idaho National Lab.
Lilium made headlines in October 2022 when its Phoenix 2 eVTOL aircraft technology demonstration made its first complete transition between vertical and horizontal operations during a test flight at the Atlas center in Spain. The transition was completed during a wing-borne flight on the company's main and canard wings at speeds of about 100 kt (190 kph).
This report was first published in a press release by Ionblox.
