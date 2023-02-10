EV battery startup Ionbox claims impressive charging times

The batteries, says the firm, can address the most demanding use cases, such as electric VTOLs.

Next-generation lithium-ion batteries

“Here at Ionblox, we are commercializing next-generation lithium-ion batteries with pre-lithiated silicon dominant anodes in order to transform the future of electric mobility,” said in a press release Sujeet Kumar, chief executive officer at Ionblox.

“The funding from this round will enable us to take an important step in our journey to scale our technology and set up our own cell manufacturing in the U.S. and other key markets.”

The company is working with General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler to achieve a recharge time that “can finally last the same amount time as a gas fill-up.” It is also collaborating with Lilium, a German aerospace company that is the developer of the Lilium Jet, an electrically powered personal air vehicle capable of VTOL flight.

Central to success of our mission at Lilium are the high-performance aviation batteries powering our innovative #eVTOL technology, and our ability to produce them at scale. Here’s a closer look at how we’ll do it. #Lilium https://t.co/jgS1zNRMNG pic.twitter.com/jnFHaheiUe — Lilium (@Lilium) May 31, 2022

Superior energy and power density

“The Ionblox technology enables one of the highest performance cells for eVTOL aircraft existing today and we’re proud to partner with Ionblox for our conforming aircraft,” said Yves Yemsi, chief operating officer of Lilium.

“Test results to date are showing the technology will deliver not only superior energy and power density for the Lilium Jet at launch but also very good aging performance. We’re excited to continue our work together to support the continuous improvement and the ongoing industrialization of the technology.”