'Event Horizon Explorer' could transform black hole imaging

About four years ago, a group of international researchers, unveiled to the world the first-ever image of an enigmatic black hole at the center of the galaxy Messier 87.

The image took the world by storm, marking a significant achievement in the field of astronomy as it was previously regarded to be "unimaginable."

Using this major accomplishment as a springboard, the group led by the Center for Astrophysics - Harvard and Smithsonian (CfA), is now preparing something much greater in order to uncover the mysterious nature of black holes.

A multi-specialist team of researchers, engineers, and physicists recently gathered at Harvard to begin planning the next ambitious step: the Event Horizon Explorer (EHE).