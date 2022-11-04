China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat

According to a Boeing press release, Australia’s Defence Minister, the Hon Peter Dutton MP, announced the introduction of the FH-97A at a dedicated ceremony held at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland in March of 2022.

“The introduction of the new popular name is a rare and special moment in aviation history for our RAAF partners and industry team of over 35 Australian suppliers,” said, at the time, Glen Ferguson, director Airpower Teaming System Australia and International at Boeing.

“Selecting the Ghost Bat, an Australian native mammal known for teaming together in a pack to detect and hunt, reflects the unique characteristics of the aircraft’s sensors and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance abilities, and is a fitting name for this pioneering capability,” said Ferguson.

Most recently, photos have emerged on social media reportedly showing what looks like a model of the FH-97A at a pavilion for CASC at the 2022 Zhuhai Airshow. The show, called the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, sees Chinese aerospace and defense contractors unveil new aircraft and prototype models.

Same same but different

In the images, one can clearly see how the FH-97A's new overall planform, especially the nose section, closely resembles the MQ-28. What is still to be determined is whether the FH-97A also has tricycle landing gear and is designed to take off and land from conventional runways.

The most notable difference between the two drones however is the repositioning of what is likely intended to represent an electro-optical/infrared sensor installed inside a stealthy gold-plated windowed enclosure. In addition, the FH-97A appears to boast dedicated side-looking sensor systems and an array of cameras that could allow the drone to spot and track multiple targets from different angles. This is not a bad improvement!