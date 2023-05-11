10 examples of how artificial intelligence is improving education

One of the strengths of AI is that it is capable of analyzing large amounts of data quickly and finding patterns, making it a perfect tool for developing personalized learning. AI can be used to devise individual lessons around a particular subject quickly. AI-based learning systems might also be able to give teachers detailed information about students’ learning styles, abilities, and progress and provide suggestions for how to customize their teaching methods to students’ individual needs. For example, suggesting more advanced work for some students and extra attention for others.

Additionally, AI could be used to predict results more accurately, thereby helping teachers understand whether their lesson planning will meet targets for learning.

It also helps with planning, scheduling, and producing lessons for students making the experience entirely unique and hugely rewarding. This could also free up time for teachers, which can then concentrate on high-value tasks, such as working with students.

For example, a number of universities have tested the use of chatbots for repetitive tasks that would normally be done by a professor or faculty member – such as providing answers to questions frequently asked by students. Both Staffordshire University in the U.K. and Georgia Tech have developed chatbots that offer 24/7 assistance to students.

Duolingo uses adaptive learning to enhance the user learning experience Duolingo

2. Adaptive learning

Adaptive learning, or adaptive teaching, is an educational method in which AI is used to customize resources and learning activities to cater to the unique needs of each learner. This is especially useful in online learning.

This is done via rigorous analysis of a student's performance data, after which the pace and difficulty of the course material are adjusted by the AI algorithm in order to optimize the learning process.

This method not only optimizes learning but can also save time and resources by removing unnecessary repetition and focusing on the concepts or areas that a student might be struggling with. The teacher can provide support wherever the student needs and the student can learn at a pace they are comfortable with.

Many companies are incorporating adaptive learning to improve the way content is delivered. One popular example is Duolingo, a language-learning app that provides listening, reading, and speaking exercises for learning around 40 different languages. The app uses AI to help ensure that lessons are paced and leveled for each student according to their performance.

3. Automated grading

Grading assignments and exams are one of the most time-consuming tasks in education. With the help of machine learning algorithms, AI tools can evaluate essays, multiple-choice tests, and programming assignments with great accuracy and efficiency, thereby saving teachers a lot of time.