Expedia introduces ChatGPT-powered AI travel guide to plan your next adventure
The trip-planning website Expedia has added an AI-based function to its mobile app to aid users in trip planning and location research.
The tool is driven by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot technology that has revolutionized many industries.
"Basically the idea is just to give travelers, however, they want to shop, the best ways to plan, the best ways to shop, the best ways to find the right thing for them," Peter Kern, CEO and vice chairman of Expedia Group, told CBS News on Friday.
"You can ask [the chatbot] whether April is a good time to go to Paris, or what you might see in Tokyo if you go in March — and can you see the cherry blossoms," he added.
The application also enables users to select accommodations close to well-known locations, such as the greatest cherry blossom viewing areas.
The chatbot is a logical expansion of the capabilities of AI, even though some of the current features on Expedia's website do so.
Guardrails to protect from inaccuracy
Kern agreed that ChatGPT occasionally provides inaccurate information and can be unreliable. Expedia added barriers to its chatbot to stop it from deviating from travel-related subjects to counter inaccuracy.
The business developed its own AI to track the results of ChatGPT's responses and ensure that travelers don't receive unexpected responses.
AI technology has significant drawbacks despite still being in beta development. For instance, it said, "I can't help with that yet," when requested to discover round-trip flights from New York City to Mexico City. The top sights in Mexico City were, however, listed.
Large language models, such as ChatGPT, are known to provide information that varies in usefulness depending on how the information request is phrased.
And to overcome this limitation, businesses hire prompt engineers to figure out how to communicate with AI tools for optimal results.
The new AI-based application from Expedia offers users a practical method to organize their travels and look into potential places, noted the CBS report.
Although it has some drawbacks, the business claims to have guardrails to make sure the chatbot stays on topic.