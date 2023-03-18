Experts warn about AI-based voice cloning technology used for scams

"People will soon be able to use tools like ChatGPT or even Bing and eventually Google, to create voices that sound very much like their voice, use their cadence," told CTV Marie Haynes, an artificial intelligence expert. "And will be very, very difficult to distinguish from an actual real live person."

Carmi Levy, a technology analyst, further warned that today the technology exists to allow scammers to even spoof the phone numbers of family and friends. This will take the scam a step further, allowing the criminals to convince their victims that the call is actually coming from the person they are impersonating.

"Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated tools to convince us that when the phone rings, it is, in fact coming from that family member or that significant other. That person that we know," he said.

Steps to take to avoid being scammed

To avoid being scammed out of money, Levy said people who receive suspicious calls should immediately hang up and proceed to call the person they think is calling them directly.

"If you get a call and it sounds just a little bit off, the first thing you should do is say, 'Okay, thank you very much for letting me know. I'm going to call my grandson, my granddaughter, whoever it is that you're telling me is in trouble directly.' Then get off the phone and call them," he noted.