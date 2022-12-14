Offshore wind turbines could benefit from tripod foundation. Here's how

While single or monopile foundations are also currently being used in offshore wind turbines, as we foray deeper into our seas, looking to tap into larger amounts of wind power, other ways of hoisting wind turbines are being explored.

Many construction companies have already moved toward floating platforms using either semi-submersible or spar buoys for their wind turbines. However, for these depths, even tripod foundations can be quite useful. Let's see how they are advantageous.

What are tripod foundations?

Tripod design foundation of a wind turbine NREL.gov

As the name suggests, tripod foundations have three-legged tripod bases that connect to a cylindrical central column below the waterline. This design is different from the three-pile foundation, which uses three separate pile legs that connect to a central support tower above the waterline. Above the waves, a turbine installed using a tripod foundation appears like a monopile.

The design for the wind turbine foundation is drawn from the lightweight and cost-effective three-legged steel jacket design used in offshore fields by the oil industry. The design allows forces from the tower to be distributed into three steel piles, each driven up to 65 feet (20 m) into the sea bed. The foundation is anchored into the seabed using a relatively small steel pile, about three feet (0.9 m) in diameter.

Pros and cons of tripod foundations

The greatest advantage of tripod foundations is that they can be deployed at greater water depths with only a minimum site preparation required prior to installation. The design is also well suited for areas where stiff clays or medium-to-dense sands are present. However, it can be used in softer soils, too, making it highly versatile in application compared to other methods of foundations available today.