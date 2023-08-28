Extensive Starship damage left wildlife officials 'stunned'The Starship explosion "was so extensive it sent concrete chunks flying into the surf."Chris Young| Aug 28, 2023 08:16 AM ESTCreated: Aug 28, 2023 08:16 AM ESTinnovationStarship during the first test flight.SpaceX / X Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Though SpaceX's massive Starship rocket exploded following a manual termination a few minutes into its first test flight in April, the launch arguably caused more damage on the launch pad.The massive power of the Starship first stage's 33 Raptor engines at launch blew a crater in the launch pad at SpaceX's Starbase facility. It also spread potentially harmful debris far and wide, leading a group of environmental activists to file a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its role in greenlighting the launch.Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, wildlife officials in the area were left stunned by the launch's impact, and some say they were prevented from investigating parts of the debris field. See Also Related Starship to launch 'soon' as SpaceX shows off modifications SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion A Starship space station? NASA wants a modified SpaceX Mars rocket to orbit Earth Starship's "extensive" debris fieldFish and Wildlife Service (FWS) documents obtained by Bloomberg reportedly show that chunks of the launchpad were found as far as half a mile away after the first Starship test flight.In an interview with Bloomberg, Chris Perez, a biologist at the FWS, explained that "the explosion [at launch] was so extensive it sent concrete chunks flying into the surf."The FWS documents explain that the debris field measured roughly 385 acres across (approximately 1.5 square kilometers) and was riddled with craters. A fire also spread within the debris field, killing local wildlife.FWS officials also noted that they weren't allowed on a beach on the site at one point. A senior SpaceX employee explained this was because the group was surveying the hazardous area.pic.twitter.com/jvAFyiDF9E— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 25, 2023It is now well known that SpaceX decided to launch Starship's first test flight without a water deluge system and flame trench in place that would have prevented much of the damage to the launch pad and the resulting debris impact. SpaceX has installed these systems for its second test flight — as seen in the Super Heavy booster engine test footage above — though the ongoing investigation into the first launch could delay that flight.Elon Musk says Starship could "soon" fly againAccording to the Bloomberg report, Musk was "pretty confident" before the first test flight that the launchpad wouldn't need a flame trench. However, he and his team miscalculated the impact of Starship on the launchpad.As such, Starship's launchpad "was totally destroyed and will likely force them to re-design the whole thing," Perez wrote in an email obtained by Bloomberg to a US Department of Interior attorney. "Probably won't see another launch for a while," he added.Now, Starship is grounded by the FAA as it conducts a "mishap investigation" into the massive rocket's first test flight. The environmental lawsuit could further delay matters. SpaceX has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, though the group behind the lawsuit argues that Starship could leave a "legacy of needless destruction in the scorching wake of rocket plumes."Elon Musk recently stated that Starship will launch again soon — and SpaceX has shown off several modifications to the rocket — but the launch date for the second test flight isn't completely in SpaceX's hands. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Strangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellWorld's most famous frozen corpse has true appearance revealedPairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughMIT alumni's thermal battery enables 24/7 renewable energyCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?New study challenges Einstein and Newton's theories of gravityAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentEarth's retreating glaciers are creating huge alien ecosystems Job Board