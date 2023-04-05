Project VENOM will see F-16s converted into highly capable drones

If successful, the idea would be that these drones would act as robotic wingmates, with perhaps two being allocated to a single-piloted F-35. They could perform activities like dogfighting and serve as a "force multiplier" for human-piloted planes. The official name for these uncrewed planes is Collaborative Combat Aircraft, and the Air Force might buy many of them. It has stated that it would like to have 1,000 of them.

The name of this project, VENOM (or Viper Experimentation and Next-Generation Operations Model), comes from the common moniker that pilots have given the F-16. To ensure it works, the military needs to rely on autonomous software to control a combat drone better than a person who could control a fighter jet.

To this end, Project VENOM will transform about six F-16s to fly autonomously, albeit with a human in the cockpit acting as a supervisor, as a first step towards getting there. The service's proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 includes almost $50 million for Project VENOM.

In an interview with the service's internal magazine, Airman, Air Force Chief Scientist Victoria Coleman described Project Venom as "a bridge between a fully autonomous set of capabilities and a fully manned set of capabilities, which is where we are today."

According to Coleman, human pilots would launch the jets while allowing the software to assume control in midair to test whether it functions as intended and offers the desired benefits. Coleman also said that by using this strategy, the Air Force could add new software and speed up experimentation beyond what is typically required to approve software for flight.