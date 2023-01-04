US could have new radars on its F-35s that other countries don't

The AN/APG-85 radar was mentioned a few times last year and surprisingly remained under the radar for most of the year as it was dismissed as a typo. The radar nomenclature began doing rounds again last month when the U.S. Air Force mentioned it in its unfunded priority list (UPL) presentation.

One would expect an announcement like this to come from Lockheed Martin itself, but while the company has remained tight-lipped about it, the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) told The War Zone that the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps were jointly "developing and integrating an advanced radar for the F-35 Lightning II, which is capable of defeating current and projected adversarial air and surface threats."

The radar on the F-35

The radar configuration on the F-35s is currently referred to as AN/APG-81 and is a solid-state active electronically scanned array (AESA). Produced by Northrop Grumman, the radar is the successor to the AN/APG-77 that we see on the F-22s and was contracted out over two decades ago in 2001.

The technology might seem dated, but according to Northrop Grumman's webpage is expected to be the standard fitment for the F-35s well into 2035. Since F-35s are also purchased by others such as the U.K., countries in Europe, and Southeast Asia, it is likely that the U.S. will move toward an advanced radar for its F-35s.