Face of 30,000 year-old man reconstructed using skeletal remains

Scientists were able to create the face structure using the skeletal remains of this man recovered from Nazlet Khater 2 (NK2) in 1980. This site is a well-known archaeological area in Egypt's Nile Valley. The man's skeleton was discovered buried near a stone ax.

3D reconstruction using skeletal remains

The team created the 3D facial approximation by compiling multiple digital images using the skeletal remains housed at Cairo's Egyptian Museum.

According to Live Science, one feature of the skull that drew the team in was the jaw, which differed from modern mandibles. “In general terms, the skull was considered modern, but it has some elements documented as archaic, namely the large respiratory branch of the mandible, straightness of the scaly suture, and alveolar prognathism,” reads the paper.

Facial approximation with more objective elements. Cicero Moraes

Many details about this youth, however, remain unknown. According to the study, his death could have been caused by mining activity due to his skeletal condition.

The research paper explains: “The bone structure presents perforation of the olecranon fossa, which would indicate heavy work in life, including the curvature of the femoral diaphysis, the possibility of physical efforts such as weight-bearing having been a constant since NK2's childhood.

Such characteristics, together with vertebral lesions present in the bones, could indicate an intense mining activity during life, which would corroborate with the evidence that the NK4 site is a site of mining of chert and the tool for such activity, the bifacial ax, present both at the NK4 site, as close to the head of the skeleton, found at the NK2 site.”