7 out of this world facts about Elon Musk's SpaceX

What is SpaceX?

Given how much press the company has been receiving in the last few years, we'd be surprised if you didn't already know quite a bit about it. But, just in case you have been in a coma, or paying attention to other things, here's the down-low on this groundbreaking company.

Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (abbreviated to SpaceX) is an American company that produces satellites, conducts space launches, and manufactures reusable spacecraft.

It was established in 2002 by Elon Musk to revolutionize the industry and make it more economical. Since its founding, SpaceX has also made its intentions public to one day get human beings to Mars too.

Over the interim years, the company has produced a series of spacecraft, including the Cargo Dragon, Falcon 9, and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles as well as several rocket engines.

SpaceX also created the Starlink satellite internet constellation to deliver paid internet access to even the remotest parts of the planet. By the time the Starlink constellation was complete in September 2022, it had more than 3,000 tiny satellites in orbit, making it the largest satellite constellation ever to be launched.

The business is also working on Starship, a fully reusable, super heavy-lift launch system for interplanetary and orbital travel that is being privately funded. Once operational, it will replace SpaceX's current fleet of Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon as its primary orbital vehicle. But, more on those later.

To date, SpaceX has achieved some impressive historical feats in space exploration. These include, but are not limited to: -

The first private company to launch, orbit, and recover a spacecraft successfully.

The first private company to send a spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS).

The first vertical take-off and vertical propulsive landing for an orbital rocket booster.

The first reuse of such a booster.

The first private company to send astronauts to orbit, and the International Space Station.

Over a hundred Falcon 9 rockets have been launched and landed by SpaceX.

What spacecraft does SpaceX currently have?

As we discussed above, SpaceX has thus far produced a variety of space vehicles of varying sizes and functions. Let's take a look at them.

1. The Falcon 9 is SpaceX's workhorse

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Falcon 9 is a reusable medium-lift launch vehicle (MLV) capable of placing personnel and cargo into Earth orbit. Medium lift here refers to the fact that it can, according to NASA's definition, lift between 4,400 lb (2,000 kg) and 44,100 lb (20,000 kg) into low Earth orbit.

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 has "a two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond."

It is also "the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket. Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access," they add.

Being two-stage a Falcon 9 rocket launch consists of two main stages. The first stage carries the second stage and payload to a certain altitude. Once this altitude is reached, the second stage lifts the payload to its ultimate destination.

The Falcon 9 has a total height of 229.6 feet (70 meters), and a diameter of 12 feet (3.7 meters). When fully loaded (without payload), it has a mass of 1,207,920 lb (549,054 kg).

The Falcon 9 can deliver a maximum payload of 50,265 lb (22,800 kg) into LEO or 18,300 lb (8,300 kg) to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).

With one of SpaceX's visions being the potential for Mars colonization in the next few decades, they also quote the Falcon 9 has a maximum payload of 8,860 lb (4,020 kg) to the Red Planet. Nice to know.

2. The Falcon Heavy is aptly named

Maiden launch of the Falcon Heavy. SpaceX/Wikimedia Commons

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy is a partially reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle (HLLV). HLLV means that the launch vehicle can lift between, according to NASA's definition, 44,000 lb (20,000 kg) to 110,000 lb (50,000 kg) into low Earth orbit (LEO).

The rocket consists of a center core manufactured from a Falcon 9 first stage, two strap-on boosters made from the first stages of the Falcon 9, a second stage on top, and two strap-on boosters. The Falcon Heavy comprises three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores whose "27 Merlin engines generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft," explains SpaceX.

According to SpaceX, "Falcon Heavy is the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two. With the ability to lift into orbit nearly 64 metric tons (141,000 lb) Falcon Heavy can lift more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, the Delta IV Heavy."

Falcon Heavy draws upon Falcon 9’s proven design, which minimizes stage separation events and maximizes reliability. The second-stage Merlin Vacuum Engine delivers the rocket’s payload to orbit after the main engines cut off and the first-stage cores separate.

The Falcon Heavy has a height of 229.6 ft (70 m) and a width of 39.9 feet (12.2 m). It has a mass of 3,125,735 lb (1,420,788 kg) without payload and can carry 140,660 lb (63,800 kg) of payload into LEO. The rocket can deliver 58,860 lb (26,700 kg) into GTO and, theoretically, could transport 37,040 lb (16,800 kg) to other worlds like Mars.

Falcon Heavy has the third-largest orbital capacity of any rocket launched, after the Saturn V and Energia, and the highest payload capacity of any launch vehicle currently in use.

The in-progress Starship launch mechanism is anticipated to replace Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 eventually.

3. Dragon is proving to be a gamechanger

The CRS Dragon being berthed to the ISS, 2012. NASA/Wikimedia Commons

SpaceX's Dragon is a class of partially reusable cargo spacecraft, sometimes referred to as Dragon 1 or Cargo Dragon. 23 missions using the capsule were flown between 2010 and 2020, primarily with the use of the company's versatile Falcon 9 launch vehicle.