Meet the strangest aircraft ever conceived, the Focke-Wulf Triebflügel

This system would provide all lift and propulsion if the aircraft were ever built. The rotors would have worked similarly to a helicopter's rotor when the plane was in its vertical position. However, they would act more like giant propellers when the aircraft was flying horizontally.

The three rotor blades were put on a ring that was supported by bearings so that they could move freely around the fuselage.

Each blade of the rotor would have had a ramjet at the end. Simple rockets would have been used to get the rotors up to speed, at which point the ramjets would have been able to operate, and the rockets would have run out of fuel.

The speed and lift produced could be altered by adjusting the pitch of the blades. Since the ramjets at the tips of the rotor blades were moving them, there would be no response torque to make the fuselage turn in the other direction. Fuel would have been carried in the fuselage tanks and pumped to the jets along the rotors and through the center support ring.

Four tailplanes made up the cruciform "empennage" at the rear of the fuselage. These tailplanes included moveable ailerons that could serve as rudders and elevators.

The pilot would have been able to control the flight's pitch, roll, and yaw, and the tailplane would have stopped the fuselage from turning in the same direction as the rotor because of friction from the rotor ring.

The main undercarriage was a single, sizable, sprung wheel at the end of the fuselage. Each tailplane would have had four small castor wheels attached to struts that could be extended to keep the plane stable on the ground and let it move. When in flight, streamlined clamshell doors concealed the main and outrigger wheels.

How did the plane take off and land?

During takeoff, the rotors would have been tilted to provide lift when taking off, much like a helicopter. Once the aircraft reached a designated altitude, the pilot would tilt the bdes again in order to achieve level flight. At this point, the rotor blades would switch from a helicopter-like mode to a more traditional aircraft propeller-like mode (albeit with ramjets).