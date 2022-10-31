Falcon Heavy: How to watch the world's most powerful rocket launch tomorrow

Falcon Heavy first launched in February 2018, and it famously took Elon Musk's Tesla Roaster and a spacesuit-wearing mannequin called Starman into space.

USSF-44 will be the first Falcon Heavy launch since June 2019 — due to a string of payload delays exacerbated by the pandemic — and it will only be the fourth launch in the rocket's history. The rare launch is worth watching live — thankfully, SpaceX will be streaming the event for all to see.

What will Falcon Heavy launch to orbit?

The Falcon Heavy launch, given the mission name USSF 44, will take a secretive U.S. Space Force payload to orbit. The mission will carry two satellites into a geosynchronous orbit, which will orbit at the same speed as Earth, allowing them to function over a set region.

The U.S. Space Force has released very little information about the USSF 44 payloads. However, we know one of the satellites is a microsatellite called TETRA 1, built by Millennium Space Systems, a subsidiary of Boeing.

What time is the Falcon Heavy launch?

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, November 1. The launch will take place from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida. As with all rocket launches, this is subject to change depending on weather conditions and a host of variables up to launch.