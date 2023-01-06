15 of the fanciest vehicle tech from CES 2023

Please note, however, that the following is only a selection of some great stuff on display at CES 2023, so this list is not exhaustive. It is also in no particular order.

1. The Scenic View Head-up Display moves your dashboard to the windscreen

Continental Automotive Systems' HUD might be a gamechanger. Continental Automotive Systems, Inc.

The first Scenic View Head-up Display (HUD) from Continental improves the driving experience by bringing information closer to the driver's eyes. This cutting-edge method hides the displays under the dashboard while reflecting them onto the lower black band of the windshield.

The head-up display (HUD) puts information right in your line of sight, where you need it. Drivers don't need to look down at the instrument cluster or the secondary display to see the speed, warning signals, or indicator arrows for navigation.

When using a windshield head-up display, drivers view a virtual image that appears to be "floating" over the hood at a distance of roughly two meters rather than as a flat, static image on the windshield. When using an augmented reality head-up display, the information displayed on the windshield HUD is enhanced with data from the road in front of the vehicle.

2. Ekinoto is a cute little autonomous first-response vehicle

Ekinoto is an interesting new autonomous vehicle. Ekin Smart City Technology A.S./CES 2023

Ekinoto is an autonomous vehicle that can be used for emergency response, first aid, and accident prevention by warning oncoming vehicles of impending hazards on city streets and highways. It runs entirely on batteries and has autonomous operation capabilities in the targeted areas.

The car's front and back have extremely bright messaging signs that can be changed. Emergency lights warn oncoming drivers of impending danger. Developed by Ekin Smart City Technology A.S., a world leader in AI-powered intelligent city solutions, the Ekinoto is the perfect next step for the company.

3. The Vehicle Access System lets you open your car safely from a distance

The Car Access System means only you can access your car. Grupo Antolin

The Vehicle Access System uses several technologies, including PIN Code, Digital Key (through Mobile APP or NFC Card), and Biometrics (Facial, Voice, and Fingerprint) to provide safe access to the vehicle. The system also includes a display that acts as an exterior human-machine interface solution and a backlit solution that functions with ambient illumination.

A high level of security for car access is provided through multi-factor authentication. Facial authentication is considered the most secure approach because it combines 3D facial identity with actual live skin detection.

Everything is efficiently incorporated into a modern display with a simple user interface.

Developed by Grupo Antolin, a company that creates car access systems using various technologies, including the use of ultra-wideband for the most current digital key standard and low frequency for legacy systems.

Due to its experience and technological prowess, the company can provide a full range of solutions, including sensors in the instrument panel and door handles, antennae built into the headlining substrate, and electronic control units that orchestrate the systems. Grupo Antolin is uniquely positioned to design such solutions and effortlessly incorporate them into automotive interior trim components.

4. Mars Pilot automates freight vehicles

To fully automate a long-haul trucking, Mars Pilot is an autonomous driving system created for cargo trucks. Carriers can purchase entire autonomous fleets for just $10,000 per truck thanks to Mars Pilot's seven cameras and self-driving software running on a 15W PC.

The LiDAR/HD map fusion method, which is also used to automate trucks, is famously expensive, while Mars Pilot offers more reliable autonomous systems at around 20% of the cost.

Every day, Mars Pilot's fully loaded Class 7 trucks have been transporting freight over 200,000 miles (321,869 km) without experiencing even a single accident. Mars Auto planned to launch a safe and affordable freight capacity in the market in October 2022.