15 of the fanciest vehicle tech from CES 2023
- CES 2023 is with us once again this year, and vendors large and small have descended on Las Vegas to show off their latest gear.
- This year's exciting mix of automotive industry technology is of particular interest.
- Highlights include a panoramic dashboard display and automatic car parking technology.
With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event here again, it is time to look at some of the unique technology on display. This time we'll focus on the most exciting and fancy tech for the automotive industry.
What are some of the fanciest vehicle technology at CES 2023?
So, without further ado, here are some of CES's most incredible, fancy innovations for the automotive industry. By fancy, we mean those items that are particularly luxurious or easy on the eye.
Please note, however, that the following is only a selection of some great stuff on display at CES 2023, so this list is not exhaustive. It is also in no particular order.
1. The Scenic View Head-up Display moves your dashboard to the windscreen
The first Scenic View Head-up Display (HUD) from Continental improves the driving experience by bringing information closer to the driver's eyes. This cutting-edge method hides the displays under the dashboard while reflecting them onto the lower black band of the windshield.
The head-up display (HUD) puts information right in your line of sight, where you need it. Drivers don't need to look down at the instrument cluster or the secondary display to see the speed, warning signals, or indicator arrows for navigation.
When using a windshield head-up display, drivers view a virtual image that appears to be "floating" over the hood at a distance of roughly two meters rather than as a flat, static image on the windshield. When using an augmented reality head-up display, the information displayed on the windshield HUD is enhanced with data from the road in front of the vehicle.
2. Ekinoto is a cute little autonomous first-response vehicle
Ekinoto is an autonomous vehicle that can be used for emergency response, first aid, and accident prevention by warning oncoming vehicles of impending hazards on city streets and highways. It runs entirely on batteries and has autonomous operation capabilities in the targeted areas.
The car's front and back have extremely bright messaging signs that can be changed. Emergency lights warn oncoming drivers of impending danger. Developed by Ekin Smart City Technology A.S., a world leader in AI-powered intelligent city solutions, the Ekinoto is the perfect next step for the company.
3. The Vehicle Access System lets you open your car safely from a distance
The Vehicle Access System uses several technologies, including PIN Code, Digital Key (through Mobile APP or NFC Card), and Biometrics (Facial, Voice, and Fingerprint) to provide safe access to the vehicle. The system also includes a display that acts as an exterior human-machine interface solution and a backlit solution that functions with ambient illumination.
A high level of security for car access is provided through multi-factor authentication. Facial authentication is considered the most secure approach because it combines 3D facial identity with actual live skin detection.
Everything is efficiently incorporated into a modern display with a simple user interface.
Developed by Grupo Antolin, a company that creates car access systems using various technologies, including the use of ultra-wideband for the most current digital key standard and low frequency for legacy systems.
Due to its experience and technological prowess, the company can provide a full range of solutions, including sensors in the instrument panel and door handles, antennae built into the headlining substrate, and electronic control units that orchestrate the systems. Grupo Antolin is uniquely positioned to design such solutions and effortlessly incorporate them into automotive interior trim components.
4. Mars Pilot automates freight vehicles
To fully automate a long-haul trucking, Mars Pilot is an autonomous driving system created for cargo trucks. Carriers can purchase entire autonomous fleets for just $10,000 per truck thanks to Mars Pilot's seven cameras and self-driving software running on a 15W PC.
The LiDAR/HD map fusion method, which is also used to automate trucks, is famously expensive, while Mars Pilot offers more reliable autonomous systems at around 20% of the cost.
Every day, Mars Pilot's fully loaded Class 7 trucks have been transporting freight over 200,000 miles (321,869 km) without experiencing even a single accident. Mars Auto planned to launch a safe and affordable freight capacity in the market in October 2022.
5. Valeo's Trained Park4U will park your car for you without the expense of a Tesla
Valeo Park4U is the world's first automated parking assistance system, according to the manufacturer. According to Valeo, " our solutions make parking easier, more comfortable, and safer.."
The device detects and quantifies open spaces on the side of the road using low-cost ultrasonic sensors. The driver is informed as soon as a suitable parking space is found.
The system will then take charge of the steering, accelerator, and brakes to let the driver take a "backseat role" while the vehicle handles the parking. Of course, the driver always has the option to override the system.
The driver "trains" the system by first executing the maneuver themselves. The system memorizes the environment and the maneuver's beginning and ending positions. Once trained, the system can then execute the maneuver on its own when needed. The system uses the in-built sensors to identify objects in its path and avoid collisions by modifying its course.
In 1991, Valeo was the first to introduce an ultrasonic sensor system for parking assistance. In 2016, Park4U Remote made its debut.
With the touch of a finger on your smartphone, this solution can perform parallel and perpendicular parking and safely and automatically enter and exit garages. The technology can park your car in only a few seconds thanks to ultrasonic sensors that scan the sides of the road to find a suitable parking space.
6. Lightscape Panoramic Display might be the only dashboard cluster you ever need
The Lightscape Panoramic Display is an advanced pillar-to-pillar, multi-display which uses numerous Visteon technology solutions that enable superior image quality and interaction. It is the result of several Visteon innovation tracks coming together to create a single, technologically advanced product.
Lightscape provides good perceptual quality even in extreme ambient settings as consumer trends affect cars and new style exposes displays to direct sunlight.
The original equipment manufacturer can use the system to differentiate their cockpit experiences through force touch and haptics thanks to advanced interface technology. With the help of an advanced active privacy filter to prevent driver distractions, Lightscape brings a video and gaming-like experience to the driver's seat.
7. Seeing Machines wants a zero road-traffic fatality world
Seeing Machines, a company with more than 20 years of experience in data-driven research into road safety, is developing tech to help make driving as safe as reasonably practicable.
To this end, they have developed the FOVIO Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology platform to improve road safety drastically. They believe this is crucial as Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) quickly adapt to regulatory requirements for driver and semi-automated safety standards while offering consumers cutting-edge technology inside their cars.
Seeing Machines is a leader in applying cutting-edge DMS technology, from monitoring fundamental driver attention for intelligent driver-aware Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to safely enabling "Co-Pilot" technologies through awareness of the driver's state. Its entire technological stack includes strong data-driven optical path and human factors research, algorithm creation and validation tailored for real-world driving scenarios, along with algorithm development.
For interior monitoring systems, OEMs are currently faced with a confusing array of electronics, software, and sensor integration possibilities. The Seeing Machines Embedded Product Strategy has been developed to support an extensive range of standard integration, cost, and safety performance challenges, with the flexibility to support the unexpected. This is in addition to market dynamics driving rapid adoption and mass market penetration.
With its FOVIO DMS technology, Seeing Machines claims it is leading the charge globally to reduce injuries and fatalities brought on by driver distraction and sleepiness. A team of technical and scientific specialists and veterans of the automotive industry supports the company.
They have developed three main pieces of technology to achieve this, including its FOVIO Chip Platform, the e-DME (embedded Driver Monitoring Engine) software, and the recently released OcculaTM Neural Processing Unit, which has been developed to optimize human tracking and performance, making up the "three main pillars" of the Seeing Machines Embedded Product Strategy for Automotive.
8. Sony and Honda are teaming up to create a sleek new EV
A new partnership between Sony and Honda, called Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), will introduce its new line of battery-powered vehicles under the name AFEELA. The new partnership has showcased a prototype at this year's CES.
"AFEELA represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of interactive mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and AI technologies," said Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, in a press release.
Pre-orders for SHM's production model, which will be based on the prototype, will be accepted beginning in the first half of 2025. Deliveries are expected to start in North America in the spring of 2026, and the business anticipates starting sales by the end of 2025.
9. The BMW iVision Dee can change color like a chameleon
\\ i can talk, listen, respond, change colours, take you to virtual worlds... and I look pretty good from any angle too, if i do say so myself// #DEEMW #THEiVisionDee #TheUltimateCompanion pic.twitter.com/F0y5gfoqb2— BMW (@BMW) January 5, 2023
As unveiled at CES this year, the new BMW iVision Dee can change its color from among 32 hues and generate a side window-sized digital avatar profile. It has a slider to change the level of digital assistance and is adorned with grilles in the shape of kidneys that can 'wink' and converse with you.
Dee, which stands for "Digital Emotional Experience," BMW explain, is intended to "forge an even closer relationship between people and their cars." The car used is a mid-sized sedan, a vintage BMW with an absurd amount of technological advancements.
"With the BMW iVision Dee, we are showcasing what is possible when hardware and software merge. In this way, we are able to exploit the full potential of digitalization to transform the car into an intelligent companion. That is the future for automotive manufacturers and, also, for BMW: the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure," said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW during BMW's CES 2023 Keynote speech.
10. This new concept car could be from the future
Another interesting futuristic car proposal from this year's CES is Asahi Kasei AKXY2 concept automobile. Developed by a Tokyo-based company, they hope that people's imaginations will be sparked by its concept and that this will help reposition the car as a social tool rather than a soulless means of transportation.
A number of technology features in the new concept car are geared toward cutting carbon emissions. These consist of elastomers, engineered polymers, and sustainable textiles.
According to Ryuhei Ishimaru, CEO of Fortmarei Corporation, the business behind the design of the AKXY, AKXY POD, and AKXY2, quoted on Asahi Kasei's website, the company used a "circular theme" to symbolize the harmony between people and nature.
In addition, Ishimaru stated, "the AKXY2 toproll(trim) is equipped with a magnetic grid and wall slits, so that car travel will not disrupt the steady flow of people's life activities. The grid and slits enable users to attach various products, such as chairs and tables, to the floor and wall to personalize the interior space."
11. Is the ASKA A5 a vision of the future?
Another interesting announcement at CES this year is a futuristic-looking electric vehicle that can both fly and travel on roads. Called the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle it debuted at CES 2023. The four-seater flying electric vehicle is the size of an SUV and can fly up to 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge, as well as travel on land.
"ASKA is positioned as a new generation vehicle that combines the convenience of an automobile with the ease and efficiency of VTOL and STOL flight. ASKA is a vehicle that addresses not only consumers, there is also significant business potential in emergency response use, military use, as well as on-demand ride-sharing mobility services," explained Guy Kaplinsky, co-founder/CEO of ASKA.
The only thing the vehicle needs for a vertical takeoff or landing is a small area, like a vertiport or helipad. The car may be charged at home or EV charging stations and fits in standard parking spaces.
13. This new flying car is hydrogen-powered
A French startup, Maca Flight, unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying race car concept at this year's CES. The unveiling includes an enhanced design and new strategic partners.
Collaborating with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies, Maca Flight now hopes to advance its goal of conducting test flights for its hydrogen-powered flying racecar in 2023.
In a press release, Christian Pineau, CEO of Maca, said, "We are thrilled to have secured strategic partnerships with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies, both of which are providing us with needed resources to bring our new S11 flying racecar to flight."
At CES 2022, the company unveiled the Maca S11, a "carcopter" that combines a car with a helicopter and is built for speed and sustainability. The vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) flying automobile is built of robust flax fiber, a material that can be recycled endlessly. The top speed of the Maca S11 is 155 mph (250 kph).
14. Used by NASA, these tires could end punctures
World's first high performance, airless, bicycle tire made with space-age materials originally developed at @nasa soon available for all, here on Earth! #neverflat #lightweight #lowrollingresistance #sustainable #affordable #beautiful #smart pic.twitter.com/onyqBTZpUX— The SMART Tire Company (@SmartTire) June 20, 2022
Another exciting innovation at this year's CES comes from the SMART Tire company. They are a startup that creates airless tires using NASA rover technology.
Called "METL tires," these are just the latest in a long line of spinoff technologies born from the space industry.
According to SMART, replacement tires generate 75% of the tire industry's earnings but are also very wasteful. For example, the United States alone generates over 246 million rubber waste tires annually.
The NASA Glenn Research Center and SMART collaborated to create the METL tire as part of the agency's Space Act Agreement startup program. The two companies created tires employing memory metals that might withstand the extreme conditions of space.
According to SMART, the outcome is a tire that is impervious to punctures and has a long lifespan.
"Without pressurized air inside your tires, punctures are no longer a concern. Even large tears won't slow these tires down: you could stick a kitchen knife right through and keep on riding because it's not going to affect the structural integrity of the tire," Brian Yennie of SMART told IE back in September 2022.
The company's METL bicycle tire is its initial offering. If all goes as planned, it will then look to supply tires for electric scooters before putting METL vehicle tires on the market a few years later.
15. Volvo EX90 features lidar to boost road safety
And finally, Volvo's EX90, the company's newest electric vehicle, will be the safest Volvo vehicle to date, announced Volvo at this year's CES. This is because it uses cutting-edge tech, to help it recognize its surroundings and react appropriately.
Modern sensors, such as cameras, radar, and lidar, are integrated into the vehicle and are connected to powerful computers that run custom software developed by Volvo. This will give the EX90 a real-time 360-degree view of the world, giving the driver and passengers an "invisible shield of safety." Additionally, by absorbing new information and updates, the EX90 is intended to learn and enhance its safety performance over time continuously.
"The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are and where we are going," said Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo. "It's fully electric with a range of up to 372 miles (600 kilometers) on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways."
And that is your lot for today.
