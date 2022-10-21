This new farming robot uses lasers to kill 200,000 weeds per hour

Proven benefits for weed cropping

“We’ve proven the effectiveness of our laserweeding technology and the immense benefits it offers farmers, including healthier crops and soil, decreased herbicide use, and reduced chemical and labor costs,” said Carbon Robotics CEO and Founder, Paul Mikesell.

“To best serve farmers’ needs, we’ve adapted the design of our product, but will still leverage our proven laserweeding technology. Our mission has always been to provide farmers with the most effective tools, and the strong demand for LaserWeeders is evidence we’re helping them solve a serious problem.”

The new machine features 30 industrial CO2 lasers, more than 3 times the lasers in Carbon Robotics’ self-driving Autonomous LaserWeeder. Growers who use the device are seeing up to 80 percent savings in weed management costs, with a break-even period of two to three years.

Better yet, the new model integrates effortlessly into existing farming infrastructures while covering more ground and solving problems associated with spraying, hand weeding, and mechanical weeding.

The machine also boasts sophisticated artificial intelligence technology that enables the robot to instantly identify, target, and eliminate weeds using thermal energy while continuously rolling. Furthermore, it features a lighting system that enables the LaserWeeder to operate day or night in almost all weather conditions.

"Grimmway Farms is dedicated to protecting natural resources and the environment while optimizing crop yield and soil health,” said Jeff Morrison, director of innovation & new technology at Grimmway Farms.