The fastest swimming soft robots look like a butterfly and work like a hair clip

What’s more interesting is that the design of the butterfly bots is inspired by three different types of sources; metal snap hair clip, an accessory that is commonly used by girls to bind their hair, butterfly stroke, a swimming style performed for fast body movement in the water, and the manta ray fish which is a fast-swimming saltwater animal.

One of the authors and the associate professor at NCSU, Jie Yin told IE, “The connection has not been built until my kids went to the swimming school and learned the butterfly stroke. The butterfly stroke is a very fast swimming technique that requires an undulating body and also rotating and flapping arms.”

He further revealed that another researcher and Ph.D. candidate at NCSU Dr. Yinding Chi got inspiration from a girl's hair clip, which is a bistable structure and can snap to flap up and down. This gave them the idea of using hair clips as the flapping wing, which is driven by an undulating soft bending actuator as the soft body.

Swimming is tricky for soft robots

A swimmer performing butterfly stroke. Gentrit Sylejmani/Unsplash

A soft robot is made of soft materials such as elastomers, gels, or memory shape alloys. For such robots, swimming is more complex and challenging because it involved facing large water resistance and interactions with the fluids.

The compliance of the soft materials results in a small force output, which eventually makes it challenging for the robot to swim fast, which needs a larger thrust force. In contrast, marine animals like the manta rays are able to swim fast, and that too in an energy-efficient way. This is because it can swim with Strouhal number falling in a narrow range of 0.2-0.4.

Strouhal number is related to wing flapping frequency, amplitude, and swimming speed. Mathematically, it is the ratio of the product of flapping frequency and amplitude to speed. A higher flapping frequency may lead to a higher swimming speed, but it does not necessarily render a high power efficiency since it consumes more energy.