Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram

The chatbot was initially launched in November and amassed one million users in just five days.

ChatGPT outperformed TikTok, Instagram, and Spotify

The app outperformed the growth speeds of major apps like TikTok, which took nine months to reach the same amount of users, and Instagram, which took a whopping two and a half years.

Meanwhile, Spotify only amassed 100 million monthly active users after four and a half years, according to information from data analytics firm Similar Web cited by the report.

"In twenty years following the Internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app," UBS analysts stated. "We cannot remember an app scaling at this pace.”

The @ChatGPTBot is back in action & much better than before.



• Tweets an image now which is easier to share/retweet

• Works better w/ Twitter's bot rules

• Added support for Japanese, Mandarin, and many more non-Western languages!

On Monday, Paul Buchheit, the creator of Gmail, stated that he believed that ChatGPT will eradicate Google's business in a maximum of two years.

However, not all are impressed. A week prior, Yann LeCun, Meta's chief artificial intelligence (AI) scientist, said the app was not “rocket science.”

"In terms of underlying techniques, ChatGPT is not particularly innovative," said LeCun in a Zoom session hosted by Collective[i].

"It's nothing revolutionary, although that's the way it's perceived in the public," said LeCun. "It's just that, you know, it's well put together, it's nicely done."

In mid-January, OpenAI began rolling out a premium version of the app called "ChatGPT Professional."